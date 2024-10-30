P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

PTSI stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of -135.91 and a beta of 1.12. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

