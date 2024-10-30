SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SSNC opened at $70.45 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.62%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

