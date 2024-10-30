Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.43 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

