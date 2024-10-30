Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Medallion Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.43 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
