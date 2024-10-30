HF Sinclair (DINO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.