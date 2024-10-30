Aecon Group (ARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Aecon Group to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$22.96 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$9.38 and a twelve month high of C$23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently -281.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

