RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $1.45-1.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.450-1.580 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

