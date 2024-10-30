ConocoPhillips (COP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

