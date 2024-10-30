Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Board of Directors

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 22.68%. OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

