Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BMY opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

