Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
NYSE BMY opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.03.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
