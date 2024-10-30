ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. ICF International has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $178.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,648. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

