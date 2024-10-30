Pampa Energía (PAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Pampa Energía to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energía to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

PAM opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.