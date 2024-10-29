Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

NYSE MMM opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

