State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,230 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $269.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.47. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $186.06 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.