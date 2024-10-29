Dakota Wealth Management Invests $236,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $269.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $186.06 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.47.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

