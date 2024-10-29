Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

