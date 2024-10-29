Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s 7th Largest Position

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.5% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.22.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

