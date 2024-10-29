IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Visa stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

