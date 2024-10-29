973 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.22. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

