Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $283.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $204.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

