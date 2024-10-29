Allworth Financial LP Sells 417 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

