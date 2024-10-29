State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 9,065 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 27,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

