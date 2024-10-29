Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in GE Vernova by 15.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 7.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 19.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GEV opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $298.81.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

