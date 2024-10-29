DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.53 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.
GE Vernova Stock Down 1.4 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $298.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.