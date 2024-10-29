DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.53 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.4 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $298.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.