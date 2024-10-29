Custom Index Systems LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

