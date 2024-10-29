Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.