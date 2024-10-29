PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

