PFG Investments LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $290.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $210.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.