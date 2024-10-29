Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $513.30 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.11 and a 1-year high of $524.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.11.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

