DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $39.33 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $39,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 291.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,528 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FDX stock opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $229.07 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

