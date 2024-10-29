Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.96 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

