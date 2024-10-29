DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,140 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $45,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Public Storage stock opened at $336.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

