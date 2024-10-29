Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after buying an additional 192,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

Shares of VLO opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

