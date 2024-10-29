J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $612.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.84 and its 200 day moving average is $626.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $481.79 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.