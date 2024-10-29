Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $102,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 439,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

