State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,430 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.51. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

