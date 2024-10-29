Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

