The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

