Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $824.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $774.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.44 and a 12-month high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.