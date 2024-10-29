PFG Investments LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

ZTS opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

