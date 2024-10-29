United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $824.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.44 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

