Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.