Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

