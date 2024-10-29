Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $269.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $186.06 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.47.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
