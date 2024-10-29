DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 110,136 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $22,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $98,655,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,735,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,494 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,348 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,199,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

