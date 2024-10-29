Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE D opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.