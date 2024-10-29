Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

F stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

