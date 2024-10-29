Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.27 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

NDAQ stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $75.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

