DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.13 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

