Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

