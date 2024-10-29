Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVS stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
