State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.22 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 384,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $167.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock worth $5,114,931. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

